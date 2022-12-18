SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Punjab minister congratulates women’s hockey team for title win

NewsWire
Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team for the title win in the FIH Nations Cup.

The Nations Cup of eight countries was concluded in Spain on Saturday.

In the final of the Nations Cup, the Indian team won the tournament by defeating the host Spain 1-0. Punjab’s Gurjit Kaur scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of the final.

Earlier in the semi-final, India defeated Ireland by 2-1 in the penalty shootout. In the league round, the Indian team won the first place in Group B by winning all three matches.

Congratulating the entire team on the achievement, Meet Hayer said this victory of the Indian team in the national game hockey is a matter of pride for the entire country.

He said it is even more gratifying that the captain of the team, Savita Punia, was declared the best goalkeeper of the tournament. The Indian team remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

