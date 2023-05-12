INDIATOP NEWS

Punjab NRI affairs minister seeks rescue of women stranded in Muscat

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday wrote to S. Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, about Punjabi women stranded in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

He requested to taking up the matter on humanitarian grounds with the embassies to ensure the safety of these women and necessary steps be taken to bring them back to India.

“I would like to draw your kind attention about the video that had gone viral and the news in some newspapers about the Punjabi women stranded in Muscat. Most of them went there in search of employment through an agent from Hyderabad as,” Dhaliwal wrote in the letter to Union External Affairs Minister.

He demanded that necessary measures may also be undertaken by the External Affairs Ministry to stop such practices by unscrupulous agents so that innocent women may not be duped.

