Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur operated upon a visually impaired couple in Fazilka free of cost and the surgery was successful in restoring their sight.

After a month of treatment, the minister met the patients to know their condition.

Baljit Kaur, an eye surgeon by profession, said the couple — Suraj and Kavita — from Ladhuwala village in Fazilka had lost their eyesight due to white cataracts for a year. She said both patients were poor and they were brought to her by an institution. “Now the couple has seen the colours of life,” said the minister.

She said the husband-wife duo underwent the operation of their second eye successfully.

