Punjab ministers for waiver of licence fee of bars

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (IANS) A group of ministers in Punjab on Monday decided to recommend to the Chief Minister the waiver of annual licence fee of bars for 2020-21 proportionately from April to September in view of the losses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, quarterly assessed fee for the first two quarters, i.e. April-June and July-September, to be charged from the bars may be waived off, the ministers have decided to suggest to the Chief Minister.

The ministers took the decision after a meeting with the representatives of hotel and bar associations and marriage palace bodies here, according to an official spokesperson.

The associations made their representation to the group of minister comprising Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Housing and Urban Development Minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Forests Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces are closed since March, causing heavy losses.

After hearing the grievances, the ministers decided to recommend proportionate annual licence fee waiver to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The associations also demanded that the timings for opening of bars and holding of functions etc. should be increased up to 10 pm.

It was decided that the issue of extending bar timings will be taken up at the next meeting of the Cabinet scheduled for September 9.

