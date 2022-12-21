To review the preparations for the G-20 summit that will see the presence of many Presidents and Prime Ministers in Punjab’s Amritsar city in March next year, a meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee was held under the leadership of Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar said the G-20 summit is going to be held likely from March 15 to 17. Presidents and Prime Ministers of major countries and other international delegates will be attending it, and it is a matter of pride for the state that the international-level event is going to be held in Punjab, he added.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee reviewed the development works related to the beautification of Amritsar and has given instructions to officials concerned that no deficiency should be left in this regard.

Nijjar has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar to form a local committee under the leadership of the Mayor so that the development works and preparations to be reviewed from time to time.

He said the major works to be done include repairing roads, streetlights, making green belts, painting the Golden Gate, improving solid waste management, installing signage boards, electricity and traffic lights, etc.

Nijjar said about Rs 100 crore will be spent on development works. He said extensive arrangements will be made for the success of the event.

Cabinet Sub Committee members Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harjot Singh Bains, and Harbhajan Singh attended the meeting.

