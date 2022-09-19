INDIA

Punjab mulling to revert to old pension scheme: Mann

In a major relief to the employees of the state government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that Punjab is considering to revert to the old pension scheme.

The Chief Minister said he has asked the Chief Secretary to explore the feasibility and modalities of implementation of the scheme that is likely to give major relief to the employees.

Reiterating the firm commitment of his government to ensure the well-being of the employees, Mann said no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

He said employees are the backbone of the government and every effort will be made to ensure their welfare.

The Chief Minister said his government had already taken several pro-employees initiatives in the last few months. He said his government has introduced a policy for the regularisation of the contractual employees in the state.

Likewise, Mann said his government has also embarked a major recruitment drive in government so that the youth can get jobs on one hand and performance of departments can be optimised by overcoming shortage of staff on the other.

Pertinently, the old pension scheme for employees was discontinued in 2004 and ever since then the employees are being given a new pension scheme. However the employees have been demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme.

