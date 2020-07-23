Punjab okays guidelines for shooting of films, music videos

Chandigarh, July 23 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved detailed guidelines for shooting of films and music videos during the Unlock-2 period in the state, with a restriction of not more than 50 people at the venue.

A day earlier he asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to formulate clear guidelines in response to the request from a delegation of the film and music industry, which approached the state to seek permission for shooting of films and music videos, with necessary clarifications and directions to the authorities.

Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra has issued comprehensive guidelines granting permission to shoot films and music videos, subject to certain conditions.

The guidelines further stipulate that the duration of shooting should be restricted to the minimum possible time and not more than 50 people should be present.

Shooting would commence only after all persons involved are thermally scanned and cleared.

In order to avoid crowding, adequate number of view-cutters and enforcement of crowd control by private security personnel should be ensured.

–IANS

vg/sdr/bg