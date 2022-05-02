INDIA

Punjab okays recruitment to 26,454 posts in govt departments

NewsWire
0
0

In a major decision to provide gainful employment opportunities to the youth, the Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved recruitment to 26,454 posts in government departments.

A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the posts belong to Group A, B and C. Major departments include Home Affairs, School Education, Health, Power and Technical Education.

The cabinet also directed the administrative departments to ensure transparent, fair and time-bound recruitment. It has been decided that interviews would not be conducted for recruitment to Group C posts.

This decision would go a long way in achieving the goal to provide employment. Besides, it would also optimise the working of government departments as they will start working with full human resource on hand.

In another decision, the cabinet gave approval regarding amendment in Clause 3(1) of The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act of 1977 to give MLAs of the Vidhan Sabha one pension irrespective of the number of terms served at the new rate of Rs 60,000 per month plus dearness allowance as applicable to the pensioners of the state government.

This decision will save around Rs 19.53 crore annually, an official statement said.

In a bid to give much needed relief to commercial vehicle operators, the cabinet gave the go ahead to the Transport Department’s Amnesty Scheme from May 6 to August 5 for collecting the motor vehicle tax from the commercial vehicle fine.

However, the department would neither collect interest nor late fee while issuing the fitness certificate.

To overcome the shortage of domestic coal supply especially during the paddy season, the cabinet was apprised about the Union Ministry of Power letter dated December 7, 2021, advising to use imported coal for blending purpose to the extent of four per cent for this fiscal and to take necessary steps immediately to arrange imported coal by May i.e. before the onset of the rainy season to build up the required coal stocks.

In view of the increased demand and consumption of electricity, the Union Ministry of Power has instructed that the thermal power plants owned by state generation companies and independent power producers (IPPs) must import the coal for blending purposes to meet the requirement at 10 per cent of the total requirement and ensure continuous power supply in the states.

20220502-175332

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fadnavis-Raj Thackeray have ‘lunch pe charcha’

    Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 215 cr in 110 days

    Several women injured in police crackdown on illegal sand mining in...

    UPA privatised taxpayers’ money, nationalised corruption: Sitharaman