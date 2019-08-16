Punjab on high alert after heavy rain forecast

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (IANS) Amid a forecast of heavy rainfall in the state in the next 48 to 72 hours, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday night ordered a high alert and directed all the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the situation closely.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board also opened flood gates of the Bhakra Dam to flush out excess water, which increased water level in rivers in the state, said officials.

Amarinder Singh asked the Deputy Commissioners to be prepared to deal with any exigency in view of the warning from the Indian Meteorological Department.

He has also asked them to be ready with an action plan for relief and rehabilitation works as and when needed.

The officers have been asked not to leave their headquarters in view of the forecast of downpour in the state.

