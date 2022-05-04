COMMUNITYWORLD

Punjab-origin journalists in Canada pledge to fight repression

NewsWire
0
0

Members of Punjabi Press Club of British Columbia (PPCBC) have come out to hold a rally against growing repression of journalists and shrinking press freedom.

Held at the Holland Park in Surrey on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Tuesday, the rally was attended by the Mayor Dough McCallum and city councillor Mandeep Nagra, besides BC Federation of Labour Secretary-Treasurer Sussanne Skidmore. The three of them addressed the gathering and strongly condemned the attack on press freedom.

Special messages of solidarity with the media from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and two MPs — Sukh Dhaliwal and Parm Bains — were also read out by the organisers.

The event started with Canadian national anthem and a moment of silence for journalists who laid down their lives in the line of their duty globally.

Many of the rally participants believe India is becoming unsafe for journalists.

The speakers were unanimous in their demand for the release of jailed journalists in India, and halting physical and mental harassment of mediapersons by authorities and their supporters.

They agreed that the female journalists remain more vulnerable. Slogans in support of press freedom were also raised by the participants.

Those who spoke on the occasion were PPCBC president Baljinder Kaur, former presidents Gurvinder Singh Dhaliwal and Jarnail Singh Artist, cofounder of the club Gurpreet Singh Sahota, secretary Khuspal Gill and a veteran member Kuldeep Singh. Gurpreet Singh, the publisher of Radical Desi, an online magazine also spoke.

20220504-080005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brampton house fire claims 5 family members

    Trudeau and O’Toole tied in final week of election campaign

    Canada’s Max Parrot wins gold medal in men’s snowboard slopestyle

    2 new communities planned along the Yonge North Subway Extension