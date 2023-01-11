INDIALIFESTYLE

Punjab partners with S&T Ministry for science festival

NewsWire
0
0

The Punjab government has partnered with the S&T Ministry for the India International Science Festival (IISF), an annual event to showcase country’s strengths and achievements in science, technology and innovation, to be held in Bhopal from January 21-24.

It has been organised by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with Central ministries since 2015.

Punjab State Council for Science and Technology Executive Director Jatinder Kaur Arora told the media here on Wednesday the festival intends to promote communication of scientific thoughts and processes to people from different facets in common language for making their lives better and healthy.

Nakul Parashar, Director, Vigyan Prasar, said the theme of the festival is ‘Marching Towards Amrit Kaal with Science Technology & Innovation’.

He said celebrating IISF during India’s presidency of G20 Summit gives an additional edge to showcase Indian scientific accomplishments at global level.

The activities during the festival will foster the global theme of G20 ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Manish Kumar, Director, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, exhorted that inculcation of scientific temper among masses ensures wholehearted participation of people from all walks of life in sustainable development of the nation as well as the states.

20230111-193203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maoist camp busted in Odisha, ammunitions seized

    Zayn Ibad Khan is learning how to be romantic from his...

    Traffic being diverted for redevelopment of Chandni Chowk

    Relating mythology to modern-day lives, the Devdutt Pattanaik way