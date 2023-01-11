The Punjab government has partnered with the S&T Ministry for the India International Science Festival (IISF), an annual event to showcase country’s strengths and achievements in science, technology and innovation, to be held in Bhopal from January 21-24.

It has been organised by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with Central ministries since 2015.

Punjab State Council for Science and Technology Executive Director Jatinder Kaur Arora told the media here on Wednesday the festival intends to promote communication of scientific thoughts and processes to people from different facets in common language for making their lives better and healthy.

Nakul Parashar, Director, Vigyan Prasar, said the theme of the festival is ‘Marching Towards Amrit Kaal with Science Technology & Innovation’.

He said celebrating IISF during India’s presidency of G20 Summit gives an additional edge to showcase Indian scientific accomplishments at global level.

The activities during the festival will foster the global theme of G20 ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Manish Kumar, Director, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, exhorted that inculcation of scientific temper among masses ensures wholehearted participation of people from all walks of life in sustainable development of the nation as well as the states.

