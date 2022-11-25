The Punjab government is mulling to equip all state government buildings with solar panels to further strengthen the clean energy infrastructure in the state.

New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Friday said he has written a letter to heads of all departments in this regard.

In the letter, their consent has been sought to install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the rooftops of the office buildings under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) Mode.

All the heads have also been directed to appoint a senior official of their department as a ‘nodal officer’ to co-ordinate with Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) to smoothen the process of solarising the building of the departments concerned.

The minister said PEDA has already installed solar PV of a total capacity of 88MW on the rooftops of various government buildings and these have been successfully generating energy.

Arora said it will also go a long way to save the environment by switching to clean and green energy from conventional forms of power generation using fossil fuels, which will help to decarbonise the power sector of the state.

