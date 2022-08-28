Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given a nod to a new electric vehicle policy draft that envisages registration of 25 per cent more electric vehicles compared to the last year, officials said on Sunday.

The policy aims at reducing environmental pollution by promoting electric vehicles.

A major thrust will be laid in cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda that cater to more than 50 per cent vehicles in the state, an official familiar with the policy told IANS.

The policy aims to develop electric charging points for private and public vehicles, besides establishing a state-level hub for manufacturing vehicles, components and batteries.

An official statement quoting the Chief Minister said a centre of excellence will be established for research and development of vehicles.

Also the policy stipulates cash incentives to the people opting for electric vehicles. For this, provision has been made to waive off registration fee and road tax on the registration of the electric vehicles.

The first one lakh buyers of electric vehicles will get a financial incentive up to Rs 10,000, whereas the first 10,000 buyers of electric auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw will get financial incentive up to Rs 30,000.

And the first 5000 e-cart buyers will get an incentive up to Rs 30,000 and the first 5,000 buyers of light commercial vehicles will get an incentive between Rs 30,000-Rs 50,000.

The Chief Minister said before finalising the policy views of the public will be invited.

