INDIA

Punjab Police allegedly harass journo at Kejriwal-Mann presser, complaint lodged

A complaint has been lodged against Punjab Police officials for misbehaving with a journalist during a joint press conference of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at The Imperial here.

A senior police official said that they were looking into the matter.

The victim, Naresh Vats, who lodged the complaint at the Connaught Place Police Station, alleged that when he went to cover the press conference on April 26, he was stopped by security personnel at the entry gate.

“I showed them my PIB (Press Information Bureau) card. But on the pretext of checking they took it and after few minutes they told me that I was not a reporter and will not allowed to enter the press conference room,” Vats claimed.

He further alleged that when he asked the Punjab Police what was the criteria to define a reporter, they allegedly misbeheaved with him.

“One of them asked other cops to have me arrested. When I again opposed, they dragged me out of the room. In CCTV, it could be seen.”

He has now requested the two Chief Ministers to take action against the accused Punjab Police officials.

20220430-110948

