INDIA

Punjab Police arrest 271 drug smugglers in one week

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the ongoing war against drugs launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police have arrested 271 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 192 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past week.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill, while addressing his weekly press conference here on Monday, said the police have also recovered 10.08 kg heroin, 13.52 kg opium, 5.52 kg ganja, 3.43 quintals of poppy husk, and 54,123 tablets, capsule and injections of pharma opioids, besides recovering Rs 17.66 lakh drug money from their possession.

He said with 11 more proclaimed offenders (POs) and absconders in NDPS cases arrested in the last week, the total number of arrests reached 573 since the special drive was started on July 5.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had given strict instructions to all the CPs and SSPs to investigate backward and forward linkages minutely in each and every case, especially related to drug recoveries, even if they recover a meagre amount of drugs.

20221219-195804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi BJP MPs write to L-G seeking probe into Kejriwal, Sisodia’s...

    Can forget everyone’s name but will never forget Nandigram: Mamata

    Bank official shot dead in Rae Bareli

    Amazon freezes corporate hirings amid rough economic conditions