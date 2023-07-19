INDIA

Punjab Police arrest Bishnoi gang member for making threat calls

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell on Wednesday for making threat calls and demanding extortion from affluent persons in Mohali, Chandigarh and adjoining areas, officials said.

The arrested accused was identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Bobby Shooter (24), a resident of Patiala, who was working as a taxi driver.

The police teams have also recovered a country-made pistol along with two cartridges with him.

AIG Ashwani Kapur said following reports of extortion attempts and threatening phone calls made by an individual claiming affiliation with the Bishnoi gang, police teams launched an investigation.

With the assistance of advanced intelligence gathering, the police were able to apprehend Bobby from Khanna district, he added.

Divulging details about the modus operandi, Kapur said Bobby used to make extortion and threat calls to persons, including owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh, Mohali and adjoining areas.

