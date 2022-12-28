INDIA

Punjab Police arrest two smugglers, seize 10 kg heroin

In another success against trans-border smuggling, Punjab Police have arrested two drug smugglers after recovering 10 kg heroin from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Harshdeep Singh of Thaman village in Gurdaspur and Sarwan Singh, alias Sabba, of Shahur Kalan village in Gurdaspur. The police have also recovered two .30 bore foreign-made pistols, four magazines and 180 cartridges from their possession.

The development came three days after the police busted a trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of its two kingpins and recovered 10 kg heroin and one sophisticated drone from their possession.

The DGP said following inputs, police teams of Counter Intelligence (CI) Pathankot carried out a special operation near Thaman village and arrested both the accused, when they were walking to their home after retrieving consignment of drugs and weapons pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers through the fence with the help of a pipe at Border Outpost (BOP) Chauntra in Gurdaspur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smuggler, Rehmat Miyan, he added.

AIG Pathankot Amarjit Singh Bajwa said accused Sarwan is a notorious drug smuggler and had even served seven years imprisonment before being bailed out in 2018.

