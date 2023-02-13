INDIA

Punjab Police arrested 10,576 drug smugglers: Official

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Police have arrested 10,576 drug smugglers, including 1,540 big fish, since July last year, Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Monday.

The police have registered 7,999 first information reports (FIRs) of which 915 are related to commercial quantity.

At his weekly press briefing here, Gill said the police have recovered 529.53 kg heroin from the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas.

Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered by the police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 677.03 kg in seven months, he said.

Apart from seizing big-haul of heroin, the IGP said the police have also recovered 424 kg opium, 480.24 kg ganja, 255 quintals of poppy husk, and 51.39 lakh tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids.

The police have also recovered Rs 10.03 crore of drug money in seven months.

20230213-170003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I have brought wishes of 130 cr Indians: Modi tells solders...

    IPC picks 22 events in initial sports programme for Los Angeles...

    Cattle scam: Anubrata Mondal’s judicial custody extended by 14 days

    ‘You can’t silence us, Congress on ED raid at National Herald...