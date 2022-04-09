Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal on Saturday claimed that Punjab Police personnel conducted a raid at his residence in the national capital in a bid to arrest him in a case that has been registered against him for allegedly tweeting an “edited video”of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal has sent a private car bearing registration number PB 02 DQ 1204 to Punjab Police to arrest me. But I want to tell @ArvindKejriwal again today, that I’m not afraid of him. I will keep telling the truth to the public,” Jindal wrote on Twitter.

On April 6 at 9.43 p.m., the BJP spokesperson tweeted a video captioning it — Eventually their truth came out.

In the video, Kejriwal was allegedly heard saying: “Earlier, the money used to reach the Chief Minister… the whole system was made to facilitate the lower level people to take money…. The money collected from officers of all departments, police and revenue departments used to be sent to the top. Now, our Bhagwant maan takes money, I take money, Ministers take money and our MLAs also take money. There was a meeting of Tehsildars in Punjab, who have said that take money at the lower level and also send it to higher levels.”

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against Jindal on April 7 under sections 465 (Punishment for forgery), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1)(b) (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT act at the SAS Nagar police station in Punjab.

Jindal, while speaking to IANS, confirmed that he was not present in the house when four police personnel of Punjab Police landed at his residence here in the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta came into defence of his partyman and accused Kejriwal of misusing Punjab Police by sending it to the houses of those people who expose him and speak against him.

He said Punjab Police is after BJP workers because they exposed the corruption of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, exposed the construction of Haj House in Dwarka, negligence during Corona pandemic, and exposed Rs 20 crore swimming pool being built at Kejriwal’s house.

