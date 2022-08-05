In order to strengthen the security at international border districts, Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a night domination and search operation near the second line of defence till early Friday, officials said.

The operation was carried out in all seven border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

ADGP Law and Order Naresh Arora accompanied by IGP Border Range Mohnish Chawla and SSP Amritsar Rural Swapan Sharma was leading the special operation at Amritsar (Rural).

Major focus of this operation was to keep vigil on movement of drones carrying drugs and arms, ammunition, explosives and grenades in the border areas, an official statement said.

