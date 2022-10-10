Punjab Police have busted five major terrorist modules with the arrest of 17 terrorists in the past 10 days, Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Monday.

Police have also recovered four assault rifles, including AKs, MP-9 and MP-5, and 25 revolvers and pistols from the possession of the arrested terrorists, as well as three hand-grenades and an IED.

Gill told the media here that the police have managed to strike a major blow to the terrorist modules being operated by gangsters-turned-terrorists, comprising Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and Arsh Dalla, all based out of India.

On October 1, the police busted a module after arresting three operatives of an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based Landa and Pakistan-based Rinda after recovering a sophisticated AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 cartridges, and two bullet shells from their possession.

Earlier on September 28, an operative of Canada-based terrorist Landa gang was arrested from Bihar for his involvement in several crimes pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, assault, robbery, and snatching.

Gill said on the next day, an ISI-backed drone-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module being operated by Canada-based terrorist-cum-gangster Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, was busted with the arrest of its two operatives from Chamkaur Sahib.

Police have also recovered two illicit weapons, including a .22 bore revolver and .32 bore pistol along with 21 cartridges from their possession.

