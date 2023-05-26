INDIA

Punjab Police bust gang involved in gang rivalry

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell in Mohali on Friday busted a criminal gang involved in gang rivalry with the arrest of its one member after recovering one .30 bore pistol along with five cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Rahul, alias Akash, of Ferozepur. The police have also booked his close associate, Sukh, alias Subash.

Both are history-sheeters and have been facing criminal cases of crimes, including double murder, attempt to murder and possessing arms.

AIG Ashwani Kapur said they have got inputs that accused Rahul and Sukh, who were out on bail, were hatching a conspiracy to target members of opposite gangs. They were also arranging more illegal weapons from their unknown associates, he added.

20230526-160204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISI exploits one’s quest for easy money to build a drug...

    President, PM lead nation in greeting Nagaland on statehood day

    Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts; BJP terms it as...

    Varun Sood to join Cyrus Sahukar, Shikha Talsania in ‘Potluck 2’