INDIA

Punjab Police bust inter-state weapon smuggling module

NewsWire
In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police has busted an inter-state weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers involved in manufacturing and supply of weapons into the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhorelal, alias Manish Bade, of Ratwa village in Khargon district, and Kailash Mal Singh of Dutt Pahari village in Burhanpur district.

Police have also recovered a cache of 55 pistols of .32 bore and .30 bore from their possession. The accused were apprehended from Madhya Pradesh by the Counter Intelligence unit of Punjab Police with the help of its counterparts in Madhya Pradesh.

DGP Yadav said the development came three weeks after the CI Amritsar Unit, in the vigorous follow-up operations, had arrested two persons from railway crossing Vallah Mandi in Amritsar after recovering four pistols from their possession.

He said during the investigation, it has come to the fore the recovered weapons were supplied by an interstate illegal weapons manufacturer and supplier suspected to be based in Burhanpur district.

The DGP said the operation is still going on and there is a high possibility of more recovery of arms and ammunition.

20220902-191203

