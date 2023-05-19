INDIA

Punjab Police conduct raids at premises of anti-social elements

Punjab Police on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at premises of anti-social elements and persons involved in crimes.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said the day-long operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner and all the CPs and SSPs were asked to depute at least one police party per police station to check the whereabouts of these persons.

He said 450 police parties, involving over 3,000 police personnel, have conducted raids at premises of at least 4,171 persons, who have a criminal record.

The Special DGP said the purpose to carry out this operation was to know the whereabouts of such persons, besides, ensuring that they have returned to the mainstream.

He said the police teams have also questioned family members of persons involved in crimes and checked bank transactions from abroad, and Western Union and property details. Police teams have also checked the vehicles stationed at their premises and verified their registration numbers using VAHAN mobile app, he added.

