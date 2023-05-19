INDIALIFESTYLE

A Punjab Police sniffer dog, deployed to track down criminals and locate hidden bombs, has survived cancer and is back on duty to ensure public safety, police said on Friday.

The police said the labrador assists in anti-sabotage checking and has helped them during operations.

Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh, who is posted in Faridkot, said dog Simmy had been battling cancer for a long time. The dog had once enabled the police to seize intoxicating substances from a foreigner.

Simmy is part of Punjab Police Canine Squad and helps to track down elusive criminals, locate hidden bombs, illicit drugs and much more to ensure public safety, the police added.

