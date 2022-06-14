In the latest development in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Punjab Police on Tuesday got the transit remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi’s Patiala House court.

The Special Cell briefed the Punjab Police about the death threat being faced by Bishnoi. The sources have said that Punjab Police is taking it seriously as Bishnoi through his counsel had also raised the questions of his possible encounter.

The Punjab police will take him by a bulletproof car which will be escorted by a dozen cars full of cops. More than 50 police personnel will escort the vehicles to make sure no untoward incident takes place.

After reaching Punjab, the police will produce Bishnoi before a concerned court to get his custodial remand.

Punjab Police has termed him as the mastermind behind the whole plot of the killing Sidhu Moose Wala.

Some of the accused arrested by the Punjab Police have revealed the name of Lawrence Bishnoi as the main culprit who hired them to execute the killing of Moose Wala.

