INDIATOP NEWS

Punjab Police gets transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi

NewsWire
0
10

In the latest development in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Punjab Police on Tuesday got the transit remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi’s Patiala House court.

The Special Cell briefed the Punjab Police about the death threat being faced by Bishnoi. The sources have said that Punjab Police is taking it seriously as Bishnoi through his counsel had also raised the questions of his possible encounter.

The Punjab police will take him by a bulletproof car which will be escorted by a dozen cars full of cops. More than 50 police personnel will escort the vehicles to make sure no untoward incident takes place.

After reaching Punjab, the police will produce Bishnoi before a concerned court to get his custodial remand.

Punjab Police has termed him as the mastermind behind the whole plot of the killing Sidhu Moose Wala.

Some of the accused arrested by the Punjab Police have revealed the name of Lawrence Bishnoi as the main culprit who hired them to execute the killing of Moose Wala.

20220614-202605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man on a Mission: How ‘Rocking Star’ Yash gave a new...

    Exquisite gifts for guests at groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow

    In season of pandemic, it’s not gold but cigarettes where smuggling...

    J&K Delimitation Commission might get another extension