Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali, Vivek Sheel Soni, on Tuesday ordered registration of an FIR against Sub-Inspector (S-I) Balwinder Singh in the firing incident in Dera Bassi in Punjab.

The SSP also initiated departmental action against three police personnel present at the spot for major punishment.

The development came after S-I Balwinder Singh, who along with the police party was conducting a routine checking, fired at the leg of Hitesh Kumar following a scuffle with some individuals on the night of June 26.

A police vehicle was vandalised by some people on the spot.

The SSP already suspended S-I Balwinder Singh and transferred him to the police lines.

Pertinently, following the incident, the SSP constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP Headquarters to investigate the incident and submit a report.

Meanwhile, the FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the police station in Dera Bassi.

