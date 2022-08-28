INDIA

Punjab Police seize 38 kg heroin being transported from Gujarat

Punjab Police on Sunday seized 38 kg heroin concealed in a toolbox of a truck coming from Gujarat, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here.

He said two persons, truck driver Kulwinder Ram and Bittu, both residents of Balachaur in SBS Nagar district, were arrested, while a case was filed against two smugglers, identified as Rajesh Kumar and Som Nath.

Inspector General of Police, Ludhiana Range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said the police at a check post signalled the truck to stop. The driver tried to flee but the police party managed to arrest him and his accomplice and recovered the drugs wrapped in a tarpaulin and concealed in a toolbox of the truck.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirath Meena said during preliminary interrogation, the truck driver said he had received a call from Rajesh Kumar via Telegram App, who gave him a pinpoint location in Gujarat’s Bhuj to pick heroin and bring it to Punjab. The accused said when he reached the location, an unknown person came and loaded the drug into his truck.

He said earlier, Kulwinder, on the instruction of Rajesh Kumar, had brought two consignments of 10 kg and 20 kg heroin from Srinagar in January, besides 1 kg of heroin from Delhi.

The SSP said accused Rajesh Kumar and Som Nath are likely to be arrested soon.

DGP Yadav said the police have adopted zero tolerance against the drugs menace and crime. Anybody found indulging in any kind of anti-social activities would be dealt with a heavy hand, he added.

20220828-185603

