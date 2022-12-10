INDIA

Punjab police station hit by rocket launcher

In an apparent ‘terror’ attack, a police station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district was hit by a probable rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), officials said on Saturday.

However, there was no casualty. At the time of the attack on Friday night, eight persons, including Station Head Official (SHO) Parkash Singh, were present at the police station.

The windowpanes of the police station were damaged, besides its main entrance.

Senior police officials Have reached the spot for investigation.

The use of a sophisticated weapon like the RPG has hinted towards a terror angle, a senior police official admitted.

This was the second RPG attack on a police station in the state in seven months.

Earlier, there was an RPG attack on Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali.

