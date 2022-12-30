The Punjab Transport Department is providing hassle-free online services and brought exemplary policies and schemes for the people of the state, an official said on Friday.

With an aim to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free, the department has prepared draft of a new electric vehicle policy to check environmental pollution in the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave nod to the draft policy, which envisages registration of 25 per cent more electric vehicles as compared to the last year.

The new draft policy major thrust will be laid in cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda that cater to more than 50 per cent vehicles in the state. As per this draft infrastructure, electric charging points will be set up across the state for private and public electric vehicles.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said this draft policy also stipulates cash incentives to the people opting for electric vehicles in the state. First one lakh buyers of the electric vehicles will get a financial incentive up to Rs 10,000.

The first 10,000 buyers of electric auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw will get a financial incentive up to Rs 30,000 and the first 5000 e-cart buyers will get incentive up to Rs 30,000.

Also, the first 5,000 buyers of light commercial vehicles will get incentive from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

Provision has also been made to waive off registration fee and road tax on the registration of these electric vehicles. The views of people will be taken before finalising this policy.

Similarly, taking a leap towards hassle-free e-governance services the Punjab Transport department has launched online driving license facility for the people thereby facilitating the citizens to get learner’s driving license on a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet or laptop.

After the launching of www.sarathi.parivahan.gov.in portal, the people are getting the learner’s driving license just at a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet or phone while sitting at their home 24×7.

The minister said the applicant can apply for the learner’s driving license while uploading his Aadhaar card after which he/she can appear in the online learning license test.

And, after clearing the online test, the applicant can download the license and take its print.

This online process is saving time of the people who earlier had to stand in long queues for getting their license.

Notably, the driving license was issued to 5.21 lakh applicants in the year 2021-22. With the launch of this online facility, more than 5 lakh applicants are expected to get their licenses in a smooth and hassle-free manner without even going to the RTA offices.

Besides, if people desire, they can apply for their licenses at the Suvidha centre too.

20221230-200202