Punjab prisons to have drones, CCTV cameras

Chandigarh, July 4 (IANS) Drones and CCTV cameras will be installed in all Punjab prisons as part of strong measures announced on Thursday by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to strengthen jail security.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the prison security system, decided on sending Punjab Police intelligence officials on deputation to the jails department to assist the staff in collecting intelligence that might be vital to ensuring fool-proof security in jails.

In another important decision, Amarinder Singh asked the Jails Department to formulate a comprehensive strategy to segregate undertrial gangsters and radicals from other prisoners, possibly by shifting them out to other jails outside the state.

The proposal was aimed at preventing radicalisation and planning of terrorist, gangster and criminal activities from jails.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to visit the prisons in their respective districts once a month to ensure proper monitoring of the security arrangements and welfare measures there.

They have been asked to make a personal inspection to identify lacunae, if any, in the security apparatus and ensure that the same are plugged without delay, an official spokesperson said after the meeting.

Amarinder Singh took serious note of the recent incidents of murder of the main accused in the Bargari sacrilege case in Nabha as well as a rioting in Ludhiana jail.

He ordered all 700 vacant posts of wardens to be filled without delay.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister approved the Jails Department’s proposal for establishing of a new prison in Mohali to ease congestion and pressure, said the spokesperson.

