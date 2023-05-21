The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the drug case involving Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia has been reconstituted.

M.S. Chhina, IGP Patiala Range, will now head the SIT in place of Rahul S., Director Vigilance Bureau.

Majithia was booked in December 2021 for allegedly helping drugs smugglers.

Responding to the new appointment, SAD on Sunday said there was nothing new in the changing of the chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was forcing officers to toe the line of the government against senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia even as party termed this exercise as all politics only to settle political vendetta against opponents.

Launching a scathing attack on the AAP government, Arshdeep Singh Kler, chief of party’s legal cell, said after failing on all fronts to perform, the government was trying to divert the attention of Punjabis, and this is not the first time the chief of SIT has been changed.

He said that whosoever have refused to work on political stories written by the governments was always changed and the changing of two Advocate Generals and three DGPs during the tenure of the Congress government was testimony to it.

He said the DGP got this case registered only to please his political masters and now the government was trying to pressurise officers to work on their line of political thinking.

He said while doing so, the government has forgotten that while granting the bail of Bikram Singh Majithia, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had observed that there was no evidence against him and this case appeared to be totally political in nature.

He said more than one and a half years had passed since this case was registered and till date, the government and the police have failed to file challan in the case because there was no evidence of wrong doing by Majithia.

