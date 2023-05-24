INDIA

Punjab releases pending instalment of Dearness Allowance

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the release of the pending instalment of six per cent dearness allowance (DA) to government employees from July 1, 2015, to December 31, 2015.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the decision would entail an additional financial liability of Rs 356 crore to the state exchequer.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to ensure the welfare of employees, an official statement quoting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the employees were a critical segment of the administration and safeguarding their interests was the government’s top priority.

