Slamming the Centre for not including the tableau of the state in the Republic Day parade, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said this “anti-Punjab stance” of the BJP-led Union government is “unwarranted” and “undesirable”.

In a statement here, he said that every year Republic Day parade celebrations include a spectacular ceremonious parade, which is a tribute to India, its unity in diversity and its rich cultural heritage through various states’ tableaus.

Punjab has also been regularly featuring in the tableau parade showcasing the critical importance of this border state with its rich history, colourful and vibrant culture and pivotal point for defining events which shaped the history of the great nation, he said.

Mann said it is a matter of great disappointment that this year despite the presentation of ideas to the selection committee on important themes like ‘Watan Ke Rakhwale’, emphasising the significant role of Punjab in India’s military might, ‘Nari Shakti’ through valour of Mai Bhagoji and the revered events in history of freedom struggle along with tales of bravery and supreme sacrifices through Battle of Saragarhi, the tableau of state of Punjab has not been selected for the Republic Day parade.

The Chief Minister said though the selection committee even appreciated the ideas but it is disheartening that the people of this great country along with the whole world will be bereft from the rich cultural and historical tribute, which Punjab will have showcased.

He recalled that Punjabis had made enormous sacrifices to free the motherland from its yoke of British imperialism. Mann said despite of being merely two per cent of the country’s population, 80 per cent of the martyrs either executed or exiled during the freedom movement were Punjabis.

20230125-185002