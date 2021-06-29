With the state running out of Covishield vaccine and a Covaxin stock of just 112,821 doses, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday reiterated the demand for supply of more vaccines by the Centre to complete the vaccination of all eligible persons in the next two months.

Even as he ordered opening of the vaccination drive for the entire population in 18-45 age group, subject to availability, the Chief Minister said the efforts would remain focused on covering the categories prioritised earlier.

The Punjab government has set a target to vaccinate all the eligible persons in two months, followed by the second vaccine dose as per schedule, he added.

Currently, 4.8 per cent of Punjab’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, with Mohali leading the chart in both first and second doses.

Taking stock of the vaccination progress and status in the state at a virtual Covid review meeting, the Chief Minister said the state has already vaccinated more than 62 lakh eligible persons and is utilising the vaccine stock without any wastage.

However, he noted that there is a gross shortage of vaccines, with no stock of Covishield in the state as of Tuesday, and only a small stock of Covaxin available.

Pointing out that the state had been repeatedly taking up the issue of inadequate doses with the Centre, Amarinder Singh said this has assumed critical importance as Punjab is slowly opening up sectors conditional to stakeholders having taken at least one dose.

He said he will take up the matter again with the Union Health Minister on an urgent basis, and escalate it to the Prime Minister, if needed.

