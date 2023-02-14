INDIA

Punjab seeks Centre’s indulgence in biomass power projects

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to make Punjab a leading state in the production and utilisation of clean and green energy, state New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday called on Union Minister of Power R.K. Singh here to discuss issues regarding renewable projects.

Seeking Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to set up 100 MW biomass power projects, Arora apprised the Union Minister that these proposed projects would consume one million tonne paddy straw per annum and it will go a long way to save the environment by finding a sustainable solution to the agriculture residue burning menace.

He requested Singh to consider the demand for providing Rs 5 crore per MW VGF for these 100 MW biomass power projects.

The government has been making concerted efforts for utilisation of agri-residue as a fuel, said the minister, adding with the hand holding of the government of India Punjab can lead in production of renewable energy.

He also sought financial assistance and technical support for setting up biomass solar hybrid power projects in the state.

Raising the issues related to green hydrogen, Arora said the government of India should provide technical support and financial assistance for setting up agriculture residue-based green hydrogen projects under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Union minister Singh assured the minister that the ministry will consider providing VGF for biomass power projects and will resolve all other issues at the earliest, besides considering Punjab one of the favorite states under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

20230214-165805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    For few hours, Pragati Maidan tunnel be kept exclusively for kids,...

    Find your thrill at a Halloween-themed event in your city!

    NIA files chargesheet against 16 narco-traffickers in drug haul case

    Luxury train ‘Palace on Wheels’ to operate on O&M model