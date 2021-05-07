Consequent to the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Punjab government on Friday set up a new three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising of senior IPS officers, and directed it to complete the investigations into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident, preferably in six months, as per the court’s orders.

An official spokesperson said that the newly constituted SIT, comprising ADGP, Vigilance Bureau, L.K. Yadav, Ludhiana’s Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Agarwal, and DIG, Faridkot Range, Surjit Singh, would investigate the two FIRs (dated October 14, 2015 and August 7, 2018) registered in connection with the Kotkapura firing incidents.

As per the orders issued by the Home Department, the SIT would ensure meticulous compliance of the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court stipulating that there would be no interference from any quarter; internal or external, in the investigations.

The order explicitly states that the SIT shall work jointly, and all its members would put their signatures on all the proceedings of the investigation and the final report.

The members of the SIT would also be cited as witnesses in the list as the investigating officers, as per the the order.

The SIT would not report to any state executive or police authority regarding the investigations and would report only to the magistrate concerned, in accordance with law, it added.

The members of SIT have been also directed not leak any part of the investigation and refrain from interacting with the media regarding the various aspects of the investigations.

Further, the SIT members would not respond, directly or indirectly, to any doubt or opinion expressed by anyone regarding the ongoing investigations.

The SIT has been authorised to seek assistance of other person(s) and experts for the purpose of the investigation, added the spokesperson.

–IANS

vg/vd