The Punjab government has constituted an 11-member committee to prepare the new agricultural policy by March 31, state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Tuesday.

He said the government has been making efforts to improve the welfare of the farmers and the state’s agricultural system.

Dhaliwal said the first government-farmer meeting would be held on February 12 with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as chief guest. He said over 2,500 progressive farmers would participate in the meeting to discuss issues relating to the agricultural policy.

The minister said the government has been drafting the policy keeping in mind the natural resources like groundwater, soil health, and geographical conditions. He said in order to improve the economic condition of farmers, special attention will be given to the valuation of agricultural produce, export, and agricultural diversification.

The new agricultural policy will also include a proposal to adopt basmati as a substitute for parmal paddy and promote basmati exports.

