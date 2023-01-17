INDIA

Punjab sets up panel for framing agricultural policy

NewsWire
0
0

The Punjab government has constituted an 11-member committee to prepare the new agricultural policy by March 31, state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Tuesday.

He said the government has been making efforts to improve the welfare of the farmers and the state’s agricultural system.

Dhaliwal said the first government-farmer meeting would be held on February 12 with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as chief guest. He said over 2,500 progressive farmers would participate in the meeting to discuss issues relating to the agricultural policy.

The minister said the government has been drafting the policy keeping in mind the natural resources like groundwater, soil health, and geographical conditions. He said in order to improve the economic condition of farmers, special attention will be given to the valuation of agricultural produce, export, and agricultural diversification.

The new agricultural policy will also include a proposal to adopt basmati as a substitute for parmal paddy and promote basmati exports.

20230117-173004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram youth involved in Holi scuffle succumbs

    Snapchat brings paid subscription service to India amid layoffs, poor growth

    Cong reaching out to people with ‘Gandhi Choupal’ in MP

    NIA charges 11 in New Delhi railway station gold smuggling case