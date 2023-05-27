INDIALIFESTYLE

Punjab sets up SIT to check human trafficking

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigating cases of human trafficking, especially women from Punjab to Middle East countries under visit and employment visas, who are being exploited, an official said on Saturday.

Expressing gratitude to the government, Member of Parliament, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, said the SIT has been set up under the purview of Mission Hope, recently launched by him for rescuing stranded women from Oman.

Kaustubh Sharma, Inspector General (Ludhiana) will act as the nodal officer for hassle-free registration of first information reports (FIRs) in the state.

Sahney, who is also International President of World Punjabi Organisation, said his Parliament office is assisting all sufferers to register FIRs in different districts and rescuing stranded women from Middle East countries.

He has also launched four hotlines in Abu Dhabi, Oman and India.

Sahney requested all destitute women who have come back to India, and families of illegal immigrants who are stuck in Middle East countries to come forward and register the cases with the police stations concerned so that the guilty can be brought to justice.

20230527-164005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Baabul Teri Galliyaan’ shows story of bride set to start new...

    IPL 2023: Harry Brook has an array of shots in his...

    Over 1K security personnel to be deployed at CBI HQ as...

    Labourer from Bihar killed in J&K grenade attack