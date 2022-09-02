The Punjab government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for speedy investigation into the desecration and firing incident in a church at Thakarpura village in Tarn Taran district.

The SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range, includes SSP Tarn Taran and SP Investigation Tarn Taran.

Four unidentified persons on Tuesday night entered the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Thakkarpura, tied the watchman at gunpoint, and mutilated Pieta, the statue of Jesus in the lap of his mother Mary.

In a statement, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the SIT will conduct day-to-day investigation into this case and ensure to submit a final report in the competent court at the earliest.

The SIT can also co-opt any other officer/official for assistance in the investigation of the case, he added.

The DGP reiterated that besides maintaining law and order, the Punjab Police is committed to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in Punjab.

He said that Police teams are investigating the case from all angles and all the culprits will be arrested soon and strict punitive action against them will be ensured.

In connection with the incident, the FIR no. 148 dated 31-8-2022 had been registered under sections 295-A, 452, 427, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Sadar Patti Police Station in Tarn Taran.

