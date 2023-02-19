HEALTHINDIA

Punjab Speaker calls meeting on ‘exorbitant rates of medicines’

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan on Sunday said a meeting to discuss the public interest issue of selling medicines at “exorbitant rates”, which is leading to “public loot”, will be held on Tuesday.

It would be attended by Cabinet ministers, MLAs, health experts and representatives of various NGOs.

As part of the series of discussions pertaining to public issues, the Speaker said the discussion will be held on this burning matter because it is a common belief that due to high prices, people are being robbed and medicines are going beyond the reach of the poor.

He said the meeting would enable MLAs, who work as a link between the public and the government, to have a meaningful debate in the Assembly on this burning issue of public interest so that suitable steps for its proper solution could be taken.

20230219-184404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No respite from Covid in Kerala as 23,260 new cases logged

    Argentine capital lifts indoor face mask mandate

    Oman reports 770 new Covid-19 cases, 198,572 in total

    GST exemption may lead to price hike of vaccines: FM