Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater level in the state, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution urging the state government to take immediate steps for saving it.

Speaker Rana K.P. Singh announced to constitute a high-level committee for exploring the ways and means to recharge the water table.

The decision came after member Kuldeep Singh Vaid, while participating in the debate on deteriorating ground water table, proposed the constitution of a committee to study the matter.

Immediately swinging into action, the Speaker announced to constitute the committee which would submit the report within three months.

The Speaker said the matter was too serious and as the members of the House have taken up this issue so it is the moral duty of the House to intervene in the matter.

He urged the state to depute the Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department for assisting the committee. He said besides looking into this grave matter, the committee would also propose ways and means to recharge the water table so that this precious natural resource can be saved for the coming generations.

Unanimously welcoming the announcement of the Speaker, the entire House thanked him by thumping the tables.

Taking part in discussion, Cabinet Ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said water is the most precious resource for human existence.

They said the state led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is duty-bound to save the water “for our coming generations”.

Both the ministers said the government is already sensitised towards this issue and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

Earlier, the discussion on this crucial issue was initiated by member Harminder Singh Gill whereas Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and legislators Rana Gurjit Singh, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Gurpratap Singh Wadala, Aman Arora, Kanwar Sandhu and others took part in discussion.

