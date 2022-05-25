Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday congratulated Thomas Cup winner Dhruv Kapila on behalf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by visiting his house in Ludhiana.

Hayer said with the historical victory in Thomas Cup, Kapila has not only made Punjabis proud, but has also brought laurels to the country.

He said that this achievement of Kapila would become a source of inspiration for budding sportspersons. “Sportspersons like Dhruv are real life role models,” the minister said, assured that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be meeting him soon.

Hayer said the existing sports policy has several flaws, due to which Punjab has lagged in sports at the national level. He said giving cash prizes to winners of international tournaments such as Thomas Cup and others is sadly not part of our existing sports policy.

He said soon the sports policy would be amended and all flaws would be fixed.

The previous governments developed sports stadiums in Punjab, but failed to develop grounds. They even failed to provide basic sports kits to the sportspersons. He said the present state government would give special emphasis for development of sports at grassroots so to regain its lost glory.

20220525-190129