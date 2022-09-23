Punjab Tigers is the latest franchisee that has become part of the Tennis Premier League and is all set to compete in the fourth season of India’s premier tennis tournament.

The TPL is returning for their fourth season this year and will run from December 7 to December 11 in Pune.

The Punjab Tigers will compete against the likes of the Pune Jaguars, co-owned by Sonali Bendre, and Mumbai Leon Army, co-owned by Leander Paes, to name a couple of teams.

All franchises will play a total of 4 matches to qualify for the semi-finals. Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles will be played between each franchise. There will be 80 points at stake in each tie between two franchises where each match would be worth 20 points. Each team will play a total of 320 points (80 points x 4 matches) at the league stage.

All games of the Tennis Premier League will be played in the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. The Tennis Premier League will be conducted in association with the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

Raminder Singh, co-owner of the Punjab Tigers, who himself has played basketball at the national level, expressed his delight about becoming a part of the Tennis Premier League as he shared, “I have been a sports person and athlete all my life. In my younger days, I played national-level sports, so, I know the extra value sports bring to one’s life. Thus, when I saw that I could add value in supporting and promoting Indian athletes not only in India but internationally as well, I was keen to get into the league and contribute in whatever way was best.”

Singh further added, “Endeavours such as the Tennis Premier League, has already helped popularise the tennis more, especially with the format the TPL has adopted, which is almost like a fast-paced T20 concept. I feel it encourages more viewing and viewers, which in turn helps the whole ecosystem of tennis in India. I am sure with the great success of the last three seasons, the fourth season is going to be much bigger and better.”

Taapsee Pannu is the co-owner of the Punjab Tigers alongside Raminder Singh.

