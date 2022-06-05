INDIA

Punjab to ban single use plastic from July

In a bid to reduce carbon emissions, the Punjab government on Sunday announced to impose ban on single-used plastic from the next month.

During a virtual state-level function to mark World Environment Day 2022, Science, Technology and Environment Secretary Rahul Tewari announced the decision for protecting the environment.

He said the ban on the single-used plastic would be imposed from July to make Punjab greener and healthier. Tewari said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to make the state clean, green and pollution free by walking on the path shown by “our revered Guru Sahibs”.

Announcing to set up 55 sewage treatment plants (STPs), the Secretary said these ultra-modern plants will reduce water pollution level to certain extent as well as using the treated water for cultivation and other allied activities.

Speaking about initiatives of the government to convert fossil fuel based industrial units into natural gas-based units, he said the government has started online monitoring of industrial units by installing state-of-the-art metres in industrial units as well as online monitoring stations to check water and air pollution level.

Setting up the target of planting 1.20 crore saplings this year, Tewari said the state was ready with climate action plan 2.0 to reduce carbon emissions.

