INDIA

Punjab to begin delivery of ration at doorsteps

NewsWire
0
0

Fulfilling the commitment to deliver ration to the people at their doorstep, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday gave approval to roll out home delivery service of atta from October 1 and it will be implemented in three phases.

Conceding the proposal of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to introduce home delivery of atta under National Food Security Act (NFSA), the entire state has been divided into eight zones and the service will commence in one zone in the first phase, in two zones in the second phase, and in the remaining five zones in the last and third phase.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the government will offer, to every beneficiary enrolled under NFSA, the option of home delivery of atta. Any beneficiary, who wishes to physically collect his entitlement of wheat from a fair price shop, will have an option of opt out. The delivery cycle of distribution will now be changed from quarterly cycle to monthly cycle.

The home delivery service will introduce the concept of mobile fair price shops, a transport vehicle, preferably fitted with GPS facility and cameras to live stream the handing over of atta to the beneficiary.

20220502-170612

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High fossil fuel prices set pace for clean energy: IRENA

    Placement-linked skill training boon for Himachal rural youth

    Haryana brings Bill to make protesters liable for property loss

    After poll loss, cases of vandalising plaques of ex-BJP minister