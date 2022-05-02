Fulfilling the commitment to deliver ration to the people at their doorstep, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday gave approval to roll out home delivery service of atta from October 1 and it will be implemented in three phases.

Conceding the proposal of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to introduce home delivery of atta under National Food Security Act (NFSA), the entire state has been divided into eight zones and the service will commence in one zone in the first phase, in two zones in the second phase, and in the remaining five zones in the last and third phase.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the government will offer, to every beneficiary enrolled under NFSA, the option of home delivery of atta. Any beneficiary, who wishes to physically collect his entitlement of wheat from a fair price shop, will have an option of opt out. The delivery cycle of distribution will now be changed from quarterly cycle to monthly cycle.

The home delivery service will introduce the concept of mobile fair price shops, a transport vehicle, preferably fitted with GPS facility and cameras to live stream the handing over of atta to the beneficiary.

20220502-170612