INDIA

Punjab to construct energy conservation building

In a bid to promote energy conservation and showcase the energy efficiency in the buildings, the Punjab government has decided to construct a super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) compliant building in Mohali.

State New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said the Housing and Urban Development Department has allocated a land of 1,500 sq metre to PEDA for construction of the super ECBC building in Sector 65 to showcase the energy efficiency in the buildings.

This building will be constructed in two years for operation, said the minister, while adding it would be one such kind of model building showcasing the super efficient technologies integrating with passive design features.

Additional Chief Secretary A. Venu Prasad said the building will contain all state-of-the-art technologies and will serve as model building for awareness.

The design and construction cost of the building will be borne by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

