Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a scheme to deliver ration at the doorsteps of the people across the state.

Making an announcement in a video message, he said the Aam Aadmi Party government’s scheme is aimed at providing good quality ration ‘atta’ (wheat flour) and ‘daal’ (pulses) to the people packed in clean gunny bags.

“You need not to stand in long queues or miss your daily-wage anymore for getting ration and now our officials would check your availability before delivering the ration at your doorsteps,” he said.

Mann said under this scheme, an option would also be given to those beneficiaries who want to get ration supply from the nearby depots as per their convenience.

He said the people have to still stand in long queues for fetching ration even after 75 years of Independence, whereas now in a digital era, people can get anything delivered online within no time at their place.

This people-friendly initiative would ensure the best quality ration at their doorsteps as “earlier our mothers had to go even two km for getting ration that too of substandard quality not fit for human consumption”.

“Our government has made an endeavour to provide healthy and hygienic ration at your doorsteps.”

Mann said this scheme was earlier introduced in Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal government but somehow was stalled by the Centre as it intended to make people stand in long queues for ration.

20220328-192207