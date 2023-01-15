The Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department is all set to digitise the khasra-based master plans, which will enable easier identification of the status and nature of the land, besides, checking the zoning of the land.

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora directed the department officials to tie-up with Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) team to further speed up this project to provide all information pertaining to land on a click.

While reviewing the status of the project, Arora said with the implementation of the project people will be able to identify their land online, besides, getting the information about the zoning plan of the area where the land falls.

The initiative will also be helpful for people in applying change of land use (CLU), besides enhancing transparency in the record maintenance mechanism, he said.

The minister was apprised that 43 master plans have already been notified.

Out of them, work on khasra-based digitisation has been initiated for 22 master plans. Under this project, the master plans are being superimposed on the cadastral map.

Arora asked the PRSC team and the department officials to ensure that accuracy should be maintained by using the state-of-the-art latest technologies in the project.

