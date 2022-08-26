The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday gave its approval to fill 359 vacancies, by direct recruitment, in various cadres of the technical side in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said that there has been acute shortage of officers and employees in the department due to which its working had been affected adversely.

These posts, including 200 of Agriculture Development Officers, 150 of Agriculture Sub-Inspectors and nine of Laboratory Assistants, will be filled without any restructuring.

Filling of these posts will help the department in smooth implementation of schemes and in hassle-free delivery of facilities to the farmers.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to fill 80 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate through the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

This decision will help to expedite the process of recruiting new Judicial Officers to ensure speedy dispensation of work at the subordinate courts.

Meanwhile, in a bid to provide efficient animal health services in the 582 veterinary hospitals, the Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for continuation of the services of service providers, 497 veterinary pharmacists, and 498 Class-IV or safai sewaks, already working on contract as a stop-gap arrangement for one year from April 1.

20220826-181803