INDIA

Punjab to fill 359 vacancies in Agriculture Department

NewsWire
0
0

The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday gave its approval to fill 359 vacancies, by direct recruitment, in various cadres of the technical side in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said that there has been acute shortage of officers and employees in the department due to which its working had been affected adversely.

These posts, including 200 of Agriculture Development Officers, 150 of Agriculture Sub-Inspectors and nine of Laboratory Assistants, will be filled without any restructuring.

Filling of these posts will help the department in smooth implementation of schemes and in hassle-free delivery of facilities to the farmers.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to fill 80 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate through the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

This decision will help to expedite the process of recruiting new Judicial Officers to ensure speedy dispensation of work at the subordinate courts.

Meanwhile, in a bid to provide efficient animal health services in the 582 veterinary hospitals, the Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for continuation of the services of service providers, 497 veterinary pharmacists, and 498 Class-IV or safai sewaks, already working on contract as a stop-gap arrangement for one year from April 1.

20220826-181803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre releases Rs 8,453.92 cr health sector grant to local bodies

    ‘Report of Germany snubbing India as G7 guest over Russia wrong’

    Pan masala trader gunned down in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

    Goa to launch app to spot and mend potholes